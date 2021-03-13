Tamil Nadu

Riding in style

Baduga Desa Party founder-president Manjai V. Mohan, who came to Ooty to file his nomination papers on Friday, was stopped at a checkpost by the police. Mr. Mohan, who was riding a horse to get to the office of the returning officer for the Ooty constituency, was prevented from going past a barricade erected to prevent vehicles belonging to party members from following their candidate to the returning officer’s premises. As Mr. Mohan was on a horse, the police were confused as to whether his mode of transport could be allowed past the barricade. After a few minutes of deliberation, the police relented and allowed Mr. Mohan to proceed for a few hundred meters on his steed.

