Elections in 27 districts to be held on December 27, 30

The Tamil Nadu State Election Commission on Saturday announced elections to rural local bodies in 27 districts of the State in two phases.

This follows a Supreme Court order on Friday, which gave the government four months’ time to complete delimitation of its nine reconstituted districts and conduct elections.

In the first phase, on December 27, areas covering 156 panchayat unions will go to the polls to elect 260 ward members of district panchayats, 2,546 members of panchayat unions and 37,830 members of panchayats. The second phase, on December 30, will witness elections in areas covering 158 panchayat unions. The electors will choose 255 ward members of district panchayats, 2,544 members of panchayat unions and 38,916 members of village panchayats.

Tamil Nadu State Election Commissioner R. Palaniswamy said the counting of votes will be held on January 2. The notification of elections to rural local bodies for the 27 districts will be made on December 9. The last date for filing nominations is December 16. Scrutiny of nominations will be held on December 17. The date of withdrawal of nominations is December 19.

Elections will not be held for rural local bodies in the nine districts of Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu, Vellore, Tirupattur, Ranipet, Villupuram, Kallakurichi, Tirunelveli and Tenkasi during the elections this month.