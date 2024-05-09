GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Election Commission reviews CCTV coverage in counting centres

Updated - May 09, 2024 07:49 pm IST

Published - May 09, 2024 07:48 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
Chief Electoral Officer Satyabrata Sahoo chairing a virtual meeting of senior officials on Thursday.

Chief Electoral Officer Satyabrata Sahoo chairing a virtual meeting of senior officials on Thursday.

The Election Commission of India has instructed the District Election Officers (DEOs) to coordinate with Electricity and Public Works Departments to ensure uninterrupted power supply for CCTV arrangements in the counting centers.

Chief Electoral Officer Satyabrata Sahoo chaired a virtual meeting of DEOs and senior officials and police officers on Thursday. The availability of diesel generators with automatic change over provision in case of power failure, UPS back up for strong room CCTV cameras to ensure seamless switching, stabiliser for CCTV installation were among the issues that were reviewed.

“The DEOs have also been instructed to ensure that measures like surge protector/lightning arrester are installed so that the CCTV cameras do not get affected because of lightning,” an official release said.

All the DEOs / Returning Officers were earlier instructed on to make arrangements for fixing of one additional CCTV camera in front of the door of each ‘strong room’ for viewing CCTV footage enabling the political party agent to view the footage so as to ensure un-interrupted CCTV footage, it said.

A three-tier cordoning system comprising Central and State armed police personnel have been set up with controlled access in all counting centres to prevent any entry of unauthorised persons.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.