GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Elderly and immunocompromised people advised to wear masks

State health department advised to be prepared for a surge in COVID-19 infection

December 22, 2023 10:53 pm | Updated 10:53 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

In the light of the resurgence in COVID-19 cases, the Health Department has advised immunocompromised people, those undergoing treatment for non-communicable diseases, and pregnant women to wear face masks. 

Director of Public Health T.S. Selvavinayagam said, “As of now, we have issued a general advisory. The elderly and those who visit crowded places should wear masks for their own safety,” he said. 

On Thursday, 22 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in the State. Currently, 117 persons are under treatment, according to the bulletin issued by the Directorate of Public Health and Preventive Medicine.  A total of 403 persons were tested for the infection, the bulletin added. 

A few days ago, the Health Department issued an advisory citing “surge of COVID cases in Indonesia, Thailand and also in Kerala in the recent days.”

At a video conference, the Director General of Health Services, Union Health Ministry, called for stepping up surveillance. 

On Wednesday, the Union Health Ministry reviewed the preparedness of States. 

The State government, meanwhile, issued an advisory to all deputy directors of health services to step up surveillance in all government and private facilities of influenza like infections, severe acute respirstory infections through the integrated health information platform.

Health officials were instructed to do RT-PCR test for symptomatic ILI, SARI cases as per the central government guidelines.

Private hospitals were also asked to prepare to manage COVID cases in case of a surge.

Hospitals were advised to ensure equipment and facilities such as ventilators, oxygen plants, liquid medical oxygen tanks, medical gas pipeline system, oxygen concentrators and pressure swing adsorption, are functional.

in centres treating the infection healthcare workers, doctors, patients and attendants must wear masks. 

The department urged its officials to create awareness among the public on the importance of washing hands, wearing masks in public places and avoiding crowded places.

Related Topics

health / public health/community medicine

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.