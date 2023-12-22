Elderly and immunocompromised people advised to wear masks

December 22, 2023 10:53 pm | Updated 10:53 pm IST - CHENNAI

In the light of the resurgence in COVID-19 cases, the Health Department has advised immunocompromised people, those undergoing treatment for non-communicable diseases, and pregnant women to wear face masks.

Director of Public Health T.S. Selvavinayagam said, “As of now, we have issued a general advisory. The elderly and those who visit crowded places should wear masks for their own safety,” he said.

On Thursday, 22 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in the State. Currently, 117 persons are under treatment, according to the bulletin issued by the Directorate of Public Health and Preventive Medicine. A total of 403 persons were tested for the infection, the bulletin added.

A few days ago, the Health Department issued an advisory citing “surge of COVID cases in Indonesia, Thailand and also in Kerala in the recent days.”

At a video conference, the Director General of Health Services, Union Health Ministry, called for stepping up surveillance.

On Wednesday, the Union Health Ministry reviewed the preparedness of States.

The State government, meanwhile, issued an advisory to all deputy directors of health services to step up surveillance in all government and private facilities of influenza like infections, severe acute respirstory infections through the integrated health information platform.

Health officials were instructed to do RT-PCR test for symptomatic ILI, SARI cases as per the central government guidelines.

Private hospitals were also asked to prepare to manage COVID cases in case of a surge.

Hospitals were advised to ensure equipment and facilities such as ventilators, oxygen plants, liquid medical oxygen tanks, medical gas pipeline system, oxygen concentrators and pressure swing adsorption, are functional.

in centres treating the infection healthcare workers, doctors, patients and attendants must wear masks.

The department urged its officials to create awareness among the public on the importance of washing hands, wearing masks in public places and avoiding crowded places.