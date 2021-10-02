Egmore Museum to open vintage cafe

The project is estimated to cost ₹3 crore

The Government Museum in Egmore is planning to set up a vintage cafe on its premises to cater to visitors by using one of the heritage buildings. The museum has received bids for the proposal and has sent it to the government for approval.

“Right now, there is no option for visitors to the Museum to have refreshments on the premises. They have to eat outside before or after their visit. We want to provide visitors a good ambience to have refreshments,” an official at the museum told The Hindu.

As part of the plan, the Museum will convert the Taxidermy block, which is vacant and in need of renovation, into a vintage cafe.

Structural restoration

A Colonial building, the block occupies 350 sq. m and requires structural restoration.

The official said the project was likely to cost ₹3 crore. The proposal includes setting up a modular kitchen, heritage sensitive furniture, air conditioning, heritage sensitive lighting and electrical arrangements. Work on the building was expected to be completed within 18 months.

The work involves treating deteriorated wooden structural members, restoration of the leaking roof, re-plastering of the walls in traditional lime plaster, repairs and replacement of broken doors and windows.

“The building faces rising dampness that needs to be checked to prevent further deterioration of the masonry. The cuddapah flooring shall be replaced with heritage pattern cement tiles flooring to suit the proposed adaptive re-use,” according to the bid document.