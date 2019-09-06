Editor, publisher awarded two years’ jail for defamation

A Judicial Magistrate in Krishnagiri on Thursday sentenced the editor and the publisher of Tamil daily Dinamalar to two years’ imprisonment in a defamation case filed by a police inspector.

The magistrate also directed the editor, R. Krishnamoorthy, and the publisher, R. Lakshmipathy, to each pay a compensation of ₹5 lakh to the inspector. In the eventuality of defaulting in payment, they would have to undergo imprisonment for an additional three months.

Judicial Magistrate-I N. Sulthan Arifeen passed the order on a private complaint lodged by inspector Muthamizh Mudalvan, who was posted in Krishnagiri in 2005. The complainant said in a column “Tea Kadai Bench”, published in the daily, it was alleged that he received kickbacks from those trading in illicit liquor that was transported from Bengaluru into Tamil Nadu via Hosur. Besides, the report alleged that he had acquired properties through illegal means. Though he had sent a legal notice to the daily seeking damages of ₹10 lakh, the publication did not respond to it. The lawyers representing the editor and the publisher had argued that it was the duty of the media to hold those in positions accountable. However, the magistrate held that the article was not backed with evidence and lent to “gossip mongering”. The court said the write-up, that had not named the complainant in the allegations, however, ended up directly naming him as a conversational tool.