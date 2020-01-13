Edappadi hands over ₹1 crore cheque to family of slain SSI

Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Monday handed over a cheque of ₹1 crore to the family of slain Special Sub Inspector Wilson, who was gunned down by suspected Islamic extremists in Kaliyakavilai, Kanyakumari district last week.
Chief Secretary K. Shanmugam, Director General of Police J.K. Tripathy and Kanyakumari Collector Prashant M. Wadnere were among those present.
Angel Mary, wife of Wilson, later told journalists that the State government was being supportive of them. Wilson is survived by his wife and two daughters.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.