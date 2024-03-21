March 21, 2024 10:32 am | Updated 10:44 am IST - TIRUCHI

Officials of the Enforcement Directorate have launched a search at the residence of former AIADMK Minister and the Viralimalai MLA C. Vijayabaskar, in Iluppur in Pudukottai district.

The officials, who arrived in three vehicles, entered the residence around 8 a.m. on Thursday, March 21, 2024, and began the search. No one was allowed to go out from the residence during the search.

Mr. Vijayabaskar, who was the Health Minister from 2011 to 2021, during successive terms of the AIADMK government in 2011 and 2016, was reportedly not in the residence during the search.

The former Minister’s residences in Chennai, stone crushers and quarries in Pudukkotai district and many other his properties and those of his relatives in the State were subjected to searches by Income Tax officials in 2017.

Mr. Vijayabaskar is the first important AIADMK leader to be subjected to searches by the ED. The AIADMK had last year snapped its alliance with the BJP.