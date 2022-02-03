ED attaches properties of Tamil Nadu Fisheries Minister Anitha Radhakrishnan

The guideline value is about ₹6.5 crore.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has provisionally attached properties of Anitha R. Radhakrishnan, Minister for Fisheries, Fishermen Welfare and Animal Husbandry (formerly Minister for Housing and Urban Development), and his family members under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002. The guideline value of the attached properties is around ₹6.5 crore.

According to a statement issued by the ED, the department had initiated money laundering investigation on the basis of an FIR registered by the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption, Thoothukudi Detachment, against Anitha R. Radhakrishnan, under the provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988, for acquiring assets disproportionate to his known sources of income to the tune of ₹2 crore.

During the course of investigation, ED has provisionally attached 18 immovable properties (including 160 acres of land and residential properties) worth ₹1 crore (purchase value) acquired by him during the check period from May 2001 to March 2006 in the names of his family members. Further investigation is on.