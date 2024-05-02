GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ECI allows political parties to open Thaneerpandal

May 02, 2024 12:55 am | Updated 12:55 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Election Commission allowed political parties to set up Thaneerpandal, (free water distribution points), with certain conditions.

Based on a proposal from political parties for opening Thaneerpandal, the Election Commission of India, New Delhi, has announced its ‘no objection’ to the proposal from the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) angle subject to the condition that no political party/ candidate gets any political mileage from this process in any way and provisions of the MCC are strictly complied with, Chief Electoral Officer Satyabrata Sahoo said in a statement on Wednesday.

Hence, any political party/ candidate wishing to open a Thaneerpandal may be permitted by the District Election Officers (DEOs) based on their request, subject to their adhering to the direction of the Commission and by observing such other extant instructions of the government from health, hygiene and drinking water points of view, he added.

