‘EC has appointed two election expenditure observers for Vellore’

Vellore Lok Sabha constituency, where the election was cancelled after the Election Commission deemed the atmosphere to be ‘vitiated’ following seizure of cash, is gearing up for polls again. In an interview with The Hindu, Chief Electoral Officer Satyabrata Sahoo details the arrangements being made.

How is the Election Commission planning to check money distribution this time in Vellore?

The Election Commission is very well aware of the election expenditure sensitivity in Tamil Nadu. From time to time, we have been taking action. We have been monitoring the issue and we will strictly implement the guidelines laid down by the EC. The Commission has appointed two election expenditure observers for Vellore — IRS officers Vinay Kumar Singh and R.R.N. Shukla.

But, the candidate from whose associates’ premises the money was seized, is set to contest again. Has the EC action of rescinding polls in Vellore PC turned out to be futile?

The rules laid down for disqualification of candidates contesting the election are quite clear [it does not bar candidates accused of bribing voters from contesting]. The mandate of the Election Commission is to ensure free and fair elections.

So, let the people choose and decide as to whom they want to vote.

An FIR was registered against DMK candidate Kathir Anand after seizure of money from his premises by IT Department. Is the EC following up the case? If yes, what’s the status?

An FIR was registered in this regard. Money was found in bundles with labels. The Income Tax Department conducted the raid and seized the cash and hence they are following up on the case as per their norms. We are not privy to this.

An FIR was registered in connection with bribery of voters during the R.K. Nagar bypoll in 2017. But it was eventually found to have been quashed by a judge. Is there any follow up action by the EC in this regard?

As for that case, the EC has directed us to get a report from the District Election Officer (DEO), who would get a report from the standing counsel of the Election Commission of India in the Madras High Court.

I am yet to receive a report from the DEO.

Two Assembly constituencies in Nanguneri and Vikravandi too are lying vacant. When are the elections expected in these constituencies?

We have intimated the Commission about the vacancies in these two constituencies. As and when the Commission decides to hold bypolls, we will follow.

How many paramilitary companies and surveillance teams are expected for the election in Vellore?

Besides the two election expenditure observers and a general observer, we have sought the Commission to provide four paramilitary companies during the election campaign and six companies on the day of polling. Of the 1,553 polling stations, 254 are considered critical and vulnerable. Against the need of EVMs and VVPAT units, we have 120% available in Vellore.