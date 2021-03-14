Tamil Nadu

‘e-mail complaints against Velumani’

DMK nominee for Thondamuthur Karthikeya Sivasenapathy started his campaign by creating an e-mail account, asking people to report omissions by Municipal Administration Minister S.P. Velumani, the incumbent. He also released a video highlighting the discharge of effluents into drains in Meenakshi Nagar and Priya Nagar — areas falling under the constituency. Today was the first day of his campaign and until the close of campaign period, there would be a daily strategy, including the release of videos, he added.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 14, 2021 1:08:21 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/e-mail-complaints-against-velumani/article34064294.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY