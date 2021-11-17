Tamil Nadu

Durai Vaiyapuri to head MDMK’s IT Wing

MDMK general secretary Vaiko on Wednesday announced that the party would set up an IT Wing, which would be headed by Durai Vaiyapuri, who was last month appointed the party’s headquarters secretary.

In a statement, Mr. Vaiko also said that the headquarters secretary would be responsible for coordinating the party general secretary’s tours, meetings and events.

“The duty of the headquarters secretary includes the implementation of the orders passed by the general secretary on party activities with other political parties, movements and other organisations,” Mr. Vaiko said.

Mr Vaiyapuri is the son of Mr Vaiko.


