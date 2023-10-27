Draft poll rolls put number of Tamil Nadu voters at 6.11 crore

October 27, 2023 10:41 pm | Updated 10:41 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Election Commission of India (ECI) published the integrated draft electoral rolls of Tamil Nadu on Friday. According to them, the electorate stands at over 6.11 crore, a few thousand less than what it was in the draft rolls published this May.

The integrated draft rolls have been published in all the districts in the designated locations (mostly polling booths which are school buildings) and hosted in https://www.elections.tn.gov.in, Chief Electoral Officer Satyabrata Sahoo told reporters. Two copies would be handed over to the recognised political parties by the District Election Officers, he said. The total electorate includes 3,10,54,571 women, 3,00,68,610 men and 8,016 of the third gender.

The Sholinganallur Assembly constituency in Chengalpattu district has the highest number of voters in the State with 6,52,065, including 3,25,279 women and 110 from the third gender. Kilvelur in Nagapattinam district has the lowest number of voters with 1,69,030, including 85,591 women and three of the third gender.

According to the integrated draft rolls, a total of 137 persons are over 120 years of age, 381 are between 110 and 119 years of age, and 15,788 are between 100 and 109 years of age. Over 2.12 lakh are in the 90-99 age group, 12.81 lakh are in the 80-89 age group and 39.12 lakh are in the 70-79 age group.

Special campaigns would be conducted on November 4, 5, 18 and 19 at the designated locations (generally the polling booths).

Forms for inclusion/deletion/linking of Aadhaar with EPIC/modification/transposition of entries in the electoral rolls would be available at these locations. Filled-in forms can be submitted there.

Asked about the issue of double entry in the rolls, Mr. Sahoo said a software would detect such entries and a registered post would be sent to verify the residence of such persons. “If there is no reply, the booth-level officer will give a report based on which action would be taken,” he said. Mr. Sahoo said the number of polling booths had been increased approximately by 100.

To a question, Mr. Sahoo said that of the total 6.11 crore voters, the first-time voters or those in the 18-19 age group were 3.94 lakh, including 2.18 lakh men and 1.75 lakh women. Those who completed 17 years of age and would be completing 18 years on January 1, April 1, July 1, and October 1, 2024 could apply in Form-6 for inclusion, and their names would be included soon after they turned 18.

In January this year, the total electorate of the State was 6.20 crore when the annual final rolls were published and the number fell by eight lakh and stood at more than 6.12 crore when the draft rolls were published in May this year.