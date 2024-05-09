GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

DoTE announces admission process for polytechnic colleges

Published - May 09, 2024 09:17 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Directorate of Technical Education has announced the admission process for polytechnic colleges.

Aspirants may apply through https://www.tnpoly.in. Applications for the three-year diploma or part-time diploma courses may be downloaded from the website from May 10 to 24. Alternatively, candidates may approach the TNEA facilitation centres. The last date to submit filled in applications online is May 24. 

For candidates aspiring to lateral entry into the second year of polytechnic applications will be available from May 6 to 20.

Candidates who have qualified in Class X can apply for the three-year course. 

For lateral entry candidates must have qualified from higher secondary school or must have completed a two-year programme in any branch of engineering and technology from an industrial training institute. The course duration for lateral entry is two years. 

Candidates applying for four-year part-time diploma courses must have qualified in Class X or Class XII with two years in ITI or two years experience. 

The registration fee is ₹150. SC, ST and SCA students are exempted from paying the fee. More details are available in the https://www.tnpoly.in, said a notification issued by K. Veera Raghava Rao, Commissioner of Technical Education.

Related Topics

higher education / engineering colleges / Tamil Nadu

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.