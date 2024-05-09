DoTE announces admission process for polytechnic colleges

The Directorate of Technical Education has announced the admission process for polytechnic colleges.

Aspirants may apply through https://www.tnpoly.in. Applications for the three-year diploma or part-time diploma courses may be downloaded from the website from May 10 to 24. Alternatively, candidates may approach the TNEA facilitation centres. The last date to submit filled in applications online is May 24.

For candidates aspiring to lateral entry into the second year of polytechnic applications will be available from May 6 to 20.

Candidates who have qualified in Class X can apply for the three-year course.

For lateral entry candidates must have qualified from higher secondary school or must have completed a two-year programme in any branch of engineering and technology from an industrial training institute. The course duration for lateral entry is two years.

Candidates applying for four-year part-time diploma courses must have qualified in Class X or Class XII with two years in ITI or two years experience.

The registration fee is ₹150. SC, ST and SCA students are exempted from paying the fee. More details are available in the https://www.tnpoly.in, said a notification issued by K. Veera Raghava Rao, Commissioner of Technical Education.