Don’t call students, parents to schools, says directorate of govt. exams in T.N.

The Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE) has warned schools against calling students or parents to the campuses on the pretext of collecting answer scripts from them for the preparation of the Class 10 marksheets.

Following the cancellation of the Class 10 board exams, the State government had said that students would be given a marksheet taking into account 80% of their half-yearly and quarterly examination marks and 20% of their attendance records. For this purpose, the DGE had instructed schools to submit the progress report cards, mark registers and answer scripts to the district level education offices.

A senior official from the Education Department said that many schools had explained that they did not have the answer scripts of the students and that they have been informed to submit the progress reports and mark registers instead.

“We do not want schools to violate physical distancing norms and call students and parents to their campuses. The department is ensuring that the process happens in a fair and transparent manner as well and will go through the records submitted by the schools,” he said.

Details of absentees

For the Plus 2 students who could not write the final public exam in March owing to the lockdown, the Tamil Nadu government had said that they would be given another chance at attempting the exam.

For this purpose, Chief Educational Officers have been asked to collate a list of students from their districts who had missed the exam and hand it over to the DGE. School heads have been asked to collect details about these students by June 24 and submit it. As many as 36,086 students from across the State were found to have missed the final Plus 2 exam on March 24.