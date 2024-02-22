GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Doctor booked for sexually assaulting woman staff in Tirupattur

February 22, 2024 08:42 pm | Updated 08:49 pm IST - TIRUPATTUR

The Hindu Bureau

The Oomerabad police near Ambur town registered a case against a 30-year-old doctor of a private hospital for sexually assaulting a woman laboratory technician of the facility.

Police said that the suspect, R. Nivethan, was managing the hospital owned by his father, S. Ravi. On February 15, a 24-year-old woman laboratory technician, a resident of Pernambut town in Vellore, was allegedly sexually assaulted by him in the hospital.

Following the incident, she did not report to work. Subsequently, she was admitted to a hospital in Pernambut town on Wednesday, after she tried to end her life. During inquiry, she informed the hospital authorities about the incident. 

Immediately, the hospital authorities alerted the police. Based on a complaint from the victim, a case has been filed by the Oomerabad police under Sections 354 (A) and 506 (1) of the IPC and Section 4 of the Prohibition of Woman Harassment Act. A probe is on, the police said.

(Assistance for those with suicidal thoughts is available in TN’s health helpline 104 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050)

