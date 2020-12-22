DMK’s manifesto will be ready by January-end, says Kanimozhi

“People, who are keen on seeing the DMK in power again to enjoy good governance, will not waste their votes this time”

The DMK, which has already sounded the poll bugle by launching its electioneering across Tamil Nadu under ‘Vidiyalai Nokki, Stalinin Kural’ (Stalin’s voice towards dawn), will complete the work on its election manifesto by January-end, party women's wing leader Kanimozhi said on Tuesday.

Addressing reporters after visiting the Tirunelveli Junction bus-stand under construction as part of the ‘Smart City’ programme ahead of her electioneering in the district, Ms. Kanimozhi said the manifesto would be prepared after soliciting views of people from various walks of life including those in the southern districts.

Asked about Makkal Needhi Maiam’s manifesto that promises salary for homemakers, laptop for every house with high speed internet connectivity etc., Ms. Kanimozhi said: “I can speak only about our manifesto, which will be ready by January-end”.

On the State government’s decision to give ₹2,500 as ‘Pongal gift’ to the families having ‘rice ration cards’, the MP said the DMK president M.K. Stalin was appealing to the Tamil Nadu government ever since the COVID-19 pandemic outbreak to give ₹5,000 per family to temporarily tide over the situation. After remaining silent on giving the relief, the ‘Pongal gift’ had been announced since Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami had started his election campaign, she charged.

“But the people of Tamil Nadu, who are keen on seeing the DMK in power again to enjoy good governance, will not waste their votes this time by casting it in favour of some other party. The DMK is helping the people in distress, particularly during the pandemic and hence its victory has been guaranteed,” she claimed.

Commenting on the ongoing construction of the Tirunelveli Junction bus-stand, Ms. Kanimozhi said the work was getting dragged for more than two years owing to poor planning and execution and the delay had badly hit the traders who had shops in the bus terminus and the travelling public.

When asked about the case registered against her for organising the protest against the LPG cylinder price hike in Thoothukudi on Monday, she said such coercive measures would never deter the DMK cadre.

Ms. Kanimozhi later interacted with the women at Gangaikondan, who shared their agony being caused by liquor, inflation and life-threatening unemployment, particularly after the pandemic outbreak.

When she met the dhobis even as they were washing the clothes at the Tamirabharani at Vannarpet in Palayamkottai shortly after noon, the poor labourers were surprised on seeing her. While spending a few minutes with them, Ms. Kanimozhi listened to their grievances.

Besides visiting a couple of families affiliated to the DMK that have lost their breadwinners, the MP also met the traders, farmers, academics, sanitary workers and the youth during her campaign.