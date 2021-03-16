Tamil Nadu

DMK replaces Attur (R) candidate

The DMK on Tuesday changed its candidate for the Attur (Reserved) Assembly constituency in Salem district. It has fielded K. Chinnadurai in place of Jeeva Stalin, a party release said.

Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2021
