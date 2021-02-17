DMK demonstration against LPG price hike on February 22

DMK president M.K. Stalin on Wednesday announced a demonstration in all district headquarters on February 22 to condemn the steep hike in the price of LPG cylinders, and to urge the Centre to bring down the excise duty on petroleum products.
“Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who visited Tamil Nadu [on Sunday last], has given a shocking gift to the people of the country. The price of a cylinder was increased by ₹50 twice in December 2020 and by ₹75 twice in February this year. It is highly condemnable,” he said in a statement.
Pointing out that the hike had affected all sections of the society, Mr. Stalin said if the ₹20 lakh crore excise duty imposed on petroleum products was one of the reasons for the hike, the increase in the Value Added Tax (VAT) announced by the State government had also contributed to the increase in the price.
He said even though the price of crude oil had come down by 50% in the international market, the BJP government had not extended its benefit to the people of the country. “On the contrary it imposed ₹39,000 crore as excise duty on petroleum products during the COVID-19 pandemic. But it is also not clear where the money has gone,” he alleged.
The DMK leader said the prices of petrol and diesel would come down drastically if the Centre reduced the excise duty. “But the Petroleum Minister has ruled out any plans to reduce excise duty. The BJP government does not have any concern for the sufferings of the people,” he charged.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath