DMK conference will speak against BJP’s insincerity on women’s reservation: Kanimozhi

The conference, which is being organised as part of the birth centenary celebrations of late Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi, will be presided over by Chief Minister M.K. Stalin

October 12, 2023 08:58 am | Updated 08:58 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
Lok Sabha member and DMK’s deputy general secretary Kanimozhi on October 11 said the Women’s Rights Conference organised by the party’s women’s wing on Saturday would strongly register its opinion against the BJP for what she called “insincerity regarding reservation for women”.  | Photo Credit: PTI

Addressing media after inspecting the venue for the conference here, she said the passing of the Bill for reserving 33% of seats in legislatures for women, with the support of all the parties, was “eyewash” since the BJP has ensured that it would not come into force by imposing “certain conditions”.

The conference would also voice its opinion against the “indifferent” approach of the Union government towards the ongoing conflict in Manipur and have discussions about the lack of employment, safety and other issues affecting women.

The conference, which is being organised as part of the birth centenary celebrations of late Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi, will be presided over by Chief Minister M.K. Stalin.

The conference address will be delivered by chairperson of the Congress parliamentary party Sonia Gandhi. Prominent women leaders from various Opposition parties in the INDIA bloc will speak at the conference.

