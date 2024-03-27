GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

DMK candidate for Arakkonam Lok Sabha constituency files nomination in Ranipet

DMK MP D.M. Kathir Anand, BJP candidate A.C. Shanmugam and actor Mansoor Ali Khan are the prominent candidates in the fray for Vellore constituency and C.N. Annadurai for Tiruvannamalai parliamentary constituency

March 27, 2024 08:56 pm | Updated 08:56 pm IST - RANIPET

The Hindu Bureau
DMK MP S. Jagathrakshakan filing his nomination for Arakkonam Parliamentary constituency before Returning Officer S. Valarmathi at the Ranipet Collectorate on Wednesday. Minister for Handlooms and Textiles R. Gandhi is also seen.

DMK MP S. Jagathrakshakan filing his nomination for Arakkonam Parliamentary constituency before Returning Officer S. Valarmathi at the Ranipet Collectorate on Wednesday. Minister for Handlooms and Textiles R. Gandhi is also seen. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

DMK MP S. Jagathrakshakan filed his nomination for Arakkonam parliamentary constituency before Returning Officer S. Valarmathi at Ranipet Collectorate on Wednesday.

He was accompanied by Minister for Handlooms and Textiles and Ranipet MLA R. Gandhi and Anaicut (Vellore) MLA A.P. Nandakumar. Mr. Jagathrakshakan was among 44 candidates who have filed their nomination papers for Arakkonam constituency.

As Wednesday was the last day for filing nomination for the upcoming LS poll, 41 nomination papers were received for Arani parliamentary constituency; 49 for Tiruvannamalai constituency and 46 nomination for Vellore constituency.

Among the prominent candidates in the fray are DMK MP D.M. Kathir Anand, BJP candidate A.C. Shanmugam and actor Mansoor Ali Khan for Vellore constituency and C.N. Annadurai for Tiruvannamalai parliamentary constituency.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.