DMK and AIADMK have lost their utility: Anbumani Ramadoss

April 01, 2024 12:27 am | Updated 12:27 am IST - Chennai

PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss on Sunday lashed out at AIADMK and DMK, alleging that both these parties don’t understand governance, have lost their utility and were only interested in doing business.

Campaigning for the BJP Chennai Central parliamentary constituency candidate Vinoj Selvam at Villivakkam, Dr. Anbumani, whose party is a constituent of the BJP-led NDA, charged that the DMK was not doing administration but was doing business, and was always thinking about money. “The ministers, who are surrounding Chief Minister, are businessmen, not ministers. They know how to swindle money. What have you done to Chennai? Metro Rail came to Chennai only after Modi became PM. So many developmental projects could have been implemented in the last three years,” he said.

Dr. Anbumani referred to recent viral clip of the DMK leader and Sports Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin, in which he was seen arguing with someone about shutting down Tasmac liquor shops, and said that Dravidian parties should be thrown away.

“I saw a video of Mr. Udhayanidhi speaking to a crowd where one person is asking him to shut down Tasmac liquor shops. He is seen saying that the DMK promised total prohibition in 2016 but people didn’t vote them in...and that’s the reason why the liquor shops are open. So, will you change your principles because people didn’t vote for you? We are not like that. We will be steadfast in standing up for our principles,” he said.

Dr. Anbumani chastised the DMK for constantly being on a warpath with the Central government over State’s share in fiscal revenue.

“If you want, go and ask them. It will be given. But, if you keep fighting, you won’t get anything. PMK has joined the alliance...and ayya [S. Ramadoss] can use his influence to bring development not just to Chennai but Tamil Nadu as a whole,” he said, adding, “What has Dayanidhi Maran done? He will come (asking for votes) once in five years.”

Dr. Anbumani said that people in Chennai were forced to seek milk and other essentials every year during floods.

“They have no plan. But, they will just distribute ₹6,000 as relief, which will be spent at liquor shops in three days. This is not development. A good policy is about changing the lives of people,” he said.