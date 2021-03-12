Tamil Nadu

Direct interface with voters

Seeking to strike a personal chord through a door-to-door campaign, MNM members seem to have hit the ground early. The MNM cadre, who have spread out in small groups, seem to be certain after the direct interface with voters across age groups that a change for transparency in governance is what people are looking for. “The promise of change is our trump card,” said Vidya, who is attached to the MNM headquarters in Tiruchi. The response from young voters in particular has been remarkable, she said.

