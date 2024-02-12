Dindigul Campus Connect

February 12, 2024 08:29 pm | Updated 08:29 pm IST

Importance of millets stressed

In connection with International Year of Millets 2023, Alagappa Institute of Management of Alagappa University in Karaikudi organised a workshop on ‘Sustainable marketing and consumption of millets and its products’ on February 11. S. Sivakumar, Head, Department of Millets, Tamil Nadu Agricultural University, inaugurated the workshop and spoke on sustainable millet production, value addition, and entrepreneurship opportunities. T. Dhanapalan, CEO, Kalanjiam Thozhilagam, highlighted the nutritional benefits and medicinal values of millets for boosting immunity and provide nutritional security to people. M. Palanisamy and G. Chandrasekaran from DHAN Foundation, Madurai spoke on increasing production and rejuvenating millet farming and marketing for sustainable consumption.

Literary festival

PG and Research Department of English of The Standard Fireworks Rajaratnam College For Women, Sivakasi, organised ‘Meraki 2K24,’ a literary festival on January 30. Around 73 participants from various colleges participated. The overall shield was won by Ayya Nadar Janaki Ammal College and the runner-up was Sri Kaliswari College.

The PG & Research Department of Physics conducted a sapling planting drive at Thiruthangal Government Hospital on February 2. Faculties and students planted neem and pungai saplings.

The PG and Research Department of Commerce organised an inter-collegiate meet, COMMERCIO SYNOD, on February 9 in which 11 colleges participated. Ayya Nadar Janaki Ammal College won the overall trophy.

The alumnae association organised a trade fair on February 8. As many as 33 alumnae from various batches set up stalls and sold a variety of products.

Students trained in DevOps

Ramco Institute of Technology, Rajapalayam, in association with ACM Student Chapter and CSI Students’ Chapter, organised a five-day training programme on ‘DevOps’ from February 5 to 9.

R. Sathish and Gautham from Trusty Bytes provided hands-on training to 13 faculty members and 31 students from various institutions. They learnt Cloud Services, Git Repo and Versioning, Maven, Pipelining, Gradle and Ansible playbook. They were briefed about industrial applications, career opportunities, and mini projects. L. Ganesan, Principal, S.Rajakarunkaran, Vice-Principal, and K.Selvaraj, GM (A), were present.

Workshop held

The Department of Economics of GTN Arts College, Dindigul organised a three-day workshop on ‘Advanced research methodology in social science’ from February 8. P. Ravichandran, HoD, welcomed the gathering. V. Mohanasundaram and A. Chandrasekar of PSG College of Arts and Science, Coimbatore, P.Karthikeyan of Kongu Business School, Erode, S. Paramasivan and P. Balasubramani ofThanthai Periyar Government College of Arts and Science,Tiruchi, and K. Ramasamy, Librarian, spoke. The valedictory address was delivered by B.Sudhakar Reddy, Honorary Director, ICSSR-SRC,Hyderabad.

The Department of Biotechnology launched Star College Scheme in 2008 with the goal of encouraging more students to pursue science. Recently, laboratories were inaugurated at the college. R. Rajendran, former Principal and Professor of Microbiology, PSG College of Arts and Science, Coimbatore and also the Mentor and DBT Representative-South Zone was the chief guest. T. Sivakumar, Principal, RVS College of Arts and Science, Sulur and R. Dhanabalan, Head, Department of Microbiology, were the external members. C. Subramani is the scheme coordinator.

Training in black pepper production

Horticultural College and Research Institute, Periyakulam, organised training on production of black pepper on January 30. T. Prabhu, Associate Professor, welcomed the gathering.J. Rajangam, Dean, presided over the programme.

A.Velayutham, Dean, AC&RI, Eachankottai,Thanjavur district, said black pepper is cultivated in Kerala, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu and to a limited extent in the north-eastern States, especially Assam. It is used in preparation of jams in Indonesia. S.Senthilkumaran, Senior Field Officer, Spices Board, and R.Jeyasaravanan of SBI offered felicitations. A book on pepper cultivation was released.

Graduation Day

Sri Krishnasamy Arts and Science College, Sattur, conducted its 5th Graduation Day on February 9. P. Kannadasan, Dean (in charge) of College Development Council from Madurai Kamaraj University, graced the occasion. He spoke on intrinsic value of education, the pivotal role of technology, and the importance of embracing a global perspective.

Alumni Meet 2024 was held at the college on February 10. P .Muthupandi, Assistant Registrar, Madurai Kamaraj University, graced the occasion. The attendees engaged in various activities, including a Virtual Reality Show and self-analysis sessions, combining entertainment with personal growth.

MoU signed

A MoU signing ceremony and two-day workshop on self-employment motivation on chemical industries was organised by the Department of Chemistry of VHNSN College, Virudhunagar recently.

The MoU was signed with Nagapattinam Galileovasan Offshore Research and Development Organisation. A. Sarathi, Principal, presided over the function. C. Karunakaran welcomed the participants. .GM Srinivasan, Petrochemical Technologist, spoke on self-employment opportunities in different industries, particulary in petrochemical and paper industries. N. Raman, Associate Professor. proposed the vote of thanks. K. Arunsunai Kumar, Assistant Professor, had made the arrangements.