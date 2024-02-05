GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Dindigul Campus Connect

February 05, 2024 08:31 pm | Updated 08:32 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Training programme in progress at Horticultural College and Research Institute, Periyakulam

Training programme in progress at Horticultural College and Research Institute, Periyakulam | Photo Credit: HANDOUT

Training programme

A field day cum training programme was conducted at Horticultural College and Research Institute, Periyakulam, in collaboration with Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, USA to improve vegetable production, particularly tomato, in Tamil Nadu. Farmers from Theni district and seven other districts in the State took part. Project investigators L. Srimathi Priya highlighted the importance of the unique scheme, ‘BMGF-Biostimulants Efficacy Testing Structure, and’ S.Rajesh on its benefits. J. Rajangam, Dean, in his address, said that commercial cultivation of tomato has been taken up on 41,455 hectares in the State with an annual production of 8.15 lakh tonnes. To increase the production, intensive cultivation techniques are needed.

Professors go on bike rally

Virudhunagar Senthikumara Nadar College, Virudhunagar, under the leadership of Principal A. Sarathi, organised a two-day motor vehicle rally from Virudhunagar to Wagaman in Kerala to create awareness of the conservation of natural resources. As many as 25 professors participated and distributed pamphlets and conducted awareness meetings on the rally route - at Tirumangalam, Usilampatti, Theni, Cumbum, Kumily, Elappara, and Vagamon. The rally covered nearly 600 km in two days.

English workshop

Workshop under way St. Antony’s College of Arts and Science for Women, Dindigul

Workshop under way St. Antony's College of Arts and Science for Women, Dindigul | Photo Credit: HANDOUT

The Department of English of St. Antony’s College of Arts and Science for Women, Dindigul, conducted a two-day workshop on ‘English Language Teaching’ from February 5. Joseph Durairaj of Gandhigram Rural Institute, delivered the Inaugural address. K. Elango, general secretary, English Language Teachers Association of India, launched ‘India Reads,’ a national campaign. Sasisekaran Thyagarajan, formerly professor of English, VIT University, spoke about steps involved in reading process. John Britto, Headmaster of Govt. Hr. Sec. School, Thennampatty, R. Manoharan of the host, Revathi Srinivas of English and Foreign Languages University, Hyderabad, Vinod Balakrishnan and Xavier Pradeep Singh of Tiruchi and A. Nasarudeen, CEO, Dindigul district, spoke on various topics of English Language Teaching.

Cancer Day Awareness

Cancer awareness programme was held at Syed Ammal Arts and Science College, Ramanathapuram

Cancer awareness programme was held at Syed Ammal Arts and Science College, Ramanathapuram | Photo Credit: HANDOUT

On the occasion of International Cancer Day, Cancer awareness programme was held at Syed Ammal Arts and Science College, Ramanathapuram on February 03. Fathima Shanas Farook, Syed Ammal Trust Member, spoke on cervical cancer, uterus cancer, breast cancer and advised the students to follow regular exercise and healthy food habits to stay healthy.

Meet on global tech commerce

The Department of Commerce with Computer Applications of Nadar Saraswathi College of Arts and Science, Theni, organised a conference on ‘Global tech commerce: unleashing innovation through emerging technologies’ on January 30 and 31.

The Department of Computer Science and Department of Information Technology conducted a workshop on ‘Internet of Things’ on January 29 and 30.

A workshop on ‘From AI Model to Cloud: Transforming ML Magic into Web Reality’ was organised on January 30.

The Department of Mathematics conducted National Youth Day celebration on January 29.

Rangoli of breast cancer logo done by students of Nadar Saraswathi College of Arts and Science, Theni.

Rangoli of breast cancer logo done by students of Nadar Saraswathi College of Arts and Science, Theni. | Photo Credit: HANDOUT

To commemorate World Cancer Day, the Department of Microbiology and Zoology, and Biochemistry organised World Cancer Day awareness programme with a rangoli of the breast cancer logo on February 3.

Talk on jobs in banks

The Standard Fireworks Rajaratnam College for Women, Sivakasi, conducted a seminar titled ‘Pre-Placement Talk’ on February 1. D. Ramesh, General Manager-HRD, Tamilnad Mercantile Bank, Thoothukudi, M. Navaneetha Krishnan, AGM, T. Elango, Assistant Manager, spoke on job opportunities and gave tips to the students on how to prepare for jobs ib banks in today’s environment. Totally 182 students took part in the seminar.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.