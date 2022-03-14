Dindigul Campus Connect

Technical meet

The Department of Mechanical Engineering of P.S.R. Engineering College, Sivakasi organised a national-level technical symposium, ‘MECHXTORM.’ u Around 75 students from various colleges participated in various events such as ‘paper presentation,’ ‘technical quiz,’ ‘project expo,’ and various fun events. B.G. Vishnuram, Principal, inaugurated the symposium. Dean P. Marichamy distributed prizes to the winners. He appreciated Head of the department H. Kanagasabapathy, staff coordinators Y. Kumarasamy, R. Senthilkumar and student association secretaries G. Saravanakumar, R. Marisamy and T. Sathyabama for the success of the event. Correspondent R. Solaisamy and Director S.Vigneshwari Arunkumar also appreciated their efforts.

AD-MAD contest

The Department of Commerce of Sri Kaliswari College, Sivakasi, organised AD-MAD (Advertisement Making) competition on March 12 for the students to showcase their creativity in marketing products and services. The purpose of conducting the competition was to familiarise the students with promotional strategies in marketing through advertisements. M.J .Senthil Kumar Head and Associate Professor of Commerce, appreciated the 54 students who presented some unique ideas and well-written scripts for the advertisements. V. Suriya, Assistant Professor, welcomed the gathering. J. Jasmine Bhastina, Assistant Professor of Commerce, facilitated the programme.

Smart Technologies

Ramco Institute of Technology, Rajapalayam, organised a web conference on Smart Technologies and Applications on March 11 and 12. Rajendran Dandapani, Director, ZOHO Corporation and Chandrasekar Chenniappan, Director, Human Resources, Virtusa Consulting Services, Kinga Korniejenko, researcher with Krakow University of Technology in Poland and Kahtan Aziz of Anglia Ruskin University in London spoke at the conference. Out of 244 research papers that were received, 195 papers were shortlisted for presentation and 115 recommended for publication in Scopus-indexed journals.

NSS camp

Students of Horticulture College and Research Institute, Periyakulam, led by NSS Staff officer K.C. Kumaran, conducted a NSS programme for six days at G.Kallupatti village. R. Prem Joshwa, Professor and Head of Post-harvest Department, who spoke on the inaugural day quoted Vivekananda - ‘100 students unitedly can change India.’ S. Varadaraj, Associate Professor and Head of Social Science Department, NSS activities had their origin in the 1st five-year plan visualised by Nehru. A. Ramar, Professor & Head, Spices Department, said that horticulture students can easily transfer the technology which they learnt in the college. By transferring, one can learn more and asked the students to ‘case study’ the farmers which will be useful in future.

Steps to success

Theni Melappettai Hindu Nadargal Uravinmurai Nadar Saraswathi College of Education conducted a motivational seminar on the topic ‘Steps to success as a teacher’ for B.Ed students on March 11.

J. Beulah Rajini, Principal, welcomed the gathering. The resource person, P.K. Hariharan, Academic Advisor for schools and engineering colleges from Chennai and Bodinayakanur, addressed the students. M. Jeevitha, Assistant Professor in Physical Science, proposed the vote of thanks.

Sports Day

V.V.Vanniaperumal College for Women, Virudhunagar, conducted Sports Day on March 11. K.V.N. Rajasekaran, former treasurer, and V. Pandeeswari, international

athlete and Chief Reservation Supervisor of Southern Railways, Madurai, were the guests of honour. Various games were also conducted for staff members, outgoing students, visitors and children. Ms. Pandeeswari gave an inspiring speech. K. Jamila Jothibai, Director of Physical Education, was present.

On gender-based violence

A seminar on ‘Identification of abusive relationship and designing mechanism to prevent gender-based violence’ was held at Alagappa University, Karaikudi, on March 9. Vaidehi Vijayakumar, Vice-Chancellor, Mother Teresa Women’s University, Kodaikanal, in her address, said socially specified roles advocated for women in India prevented them from enjoying equal rights in public and private spaces. Violence was a major hindrance for women’s allround development; and moreover, abusive relationship always involved an imbalance of power and control in the society. T.K. Rajasekar, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Madurai (North), in his address, spoke on various enforcement agencies functioning for prevention of gender violence. N. Murugeswari of Bharathidasan University, K.N. Jeyakumar of Periyar University, Salem, and K. Latha, Principal, Government Law College, Tirunelveli, also spoke.