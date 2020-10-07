Tamil Nadu

DGP, Commissioner pay tributes to SI who succumbed to COVID-19

Director General of Police J. K.Tripathy, City Police Commissioner Mahesh Kumar Aggarwal and other officials paid floral tributes to the portrait of M. Babu, 57, sub-inspector of police who succumbed to COVID-19 at Secretariat Colony Police station on Tuesday.

Mr. Babu tested positive recently. He was admitted in a private hospital in Aminjikarai on October 3. Unfortunately, Babu died on Tuesday without responding to the treatment. He is survived by his wife, son and daughter.

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 7, 2020 12:23:49 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/dgp-commissioner-pay-tributes-to-si-who-succumbed-to-covid-19/article32786610.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story