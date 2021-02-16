‘Devendrakula Velalars won’t be de-listed’

The Social Justice and Empowerment Ministry on Monday said seven Scheduled Caste (SC) communities would be categorised under Devendrakula Velalar, which would remain in the SC list.

The Ministry said in a statement that the Cabinet had approved the categorisation of seven communities as Devendrakula Velalar, which would be in the SC list of Tamil Nadu as well. But the communities would not be de-listed from the SC list, the Ministry said, responding to some media reports.

“The Ministry has further clarified that a Bill for categorising seven SC communities into Devendrakula Velalar under the SC list to Tamil Nadu had already been introduced in the Lok Sabha,” the statement said.