Development economist Suresh Babu is the new director of MIDS

April 04, 2024 05:52 pm | Updated 05:52 pm IST - CHENNAI 

The Hindu Bureau
M. Suresh Babu

Development Economist M. Suresh Babu has been appointed as the director of the Madras Institute of Development Studies (MIDS). He took charge on April 1.

Mr. Babu was a faculty member in the Department of Humanities of the Indian Institute of Technology Madras. He graduated with an MS in Development Economics from Pondicherry Central University, an M.Phil in Applied Economics and a Ph.D from Jawaharlal Nehru University. His areas of research interest include Applied Macroeconomics; Industrial Economics; and Trade and Development, according to his biodata on the IIT Madras website.

He has also held positions at the Centre for Development Studies, Thiruvananthapuram; Gokhale Institute of Politics and Economics, Pune; and Institute for Social and Economic and Change, Bengaluru; and has been a visiting faculty in various institutions in India and abroad, according to an MIDS release.

He was among those who monitored the Ministry of Human Resource Development-funded Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan in Tamil Nadu in 2009.

MIDS, a national social science and research institute founded by Malcolm Adiseshiah, recently celebrated its golden jubilee.

