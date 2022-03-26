Despite CM’s request, Governor has not acted on NEET bill: Ramadoss

PMK Founder S. Ramadoss on Saturday urged the Tamil Nadu government to take measures on a war footing to get the President’s assent for the anti-NEET bill, which was passed in the Assembly for the second time after the first bill was returned by the Governor.

In a statement, he expressed disappointment over the Union government’s reply in the Parliament that the bill seeking to dispense with NEET has not been received for the President’s assent. “The reply is shocking,” he said.

Mr. Ramadoss pointed out that it has been 12 days since the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin made a statement that the Governor has given assurance that the bill would be sent to the President soon, but no progress has been made. “Despite the Chief Minister’s request, the Governor has not taken any action and it is a social injustice,” he said.

With the upcoming admission for medical courses for 2022-23, any delay in giving a nod would affect the students, Mr. Ramadoss said. He assured that PMK would back the State government’s measures to get the nod and also urged the Tamil Nadu Governor to act immediately.