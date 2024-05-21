Depression likely by May 24; fishermen in the high seas asked to return to shore

The Regional Meteorological Centre on Tuesday issued a warning to fishermen in the high seas, asking them to return to the shore by Thursday (May 23). “With a low pressure area likely to develop in the Bay of Bengal by Friday (May 24), the sea is expected to be rough with heavy winds, which is why we have also asked fishermen not to venture into the sea for another four days,” said P. Senthamarai Kannan of the Regional Cyclone Warning Centre.

In the 24 hours ending at 8.30 a.m. on May 21, a total of 38 places recorded heavy rain and six places received very heavy rain, with Pudhuchattiram in Namakkal recording 16 cm rainfall. “Under the influence of the cyclonic circulation lying over the southwest Bay of Bengal coast and extending up to 3.1 km above mean sea level, a low pressure area is very likely to form over southwest Bay of Bengal by Wednesday. It is very likely to move northeastwards and concentrate into a depression over central parts of the Bay of Bengal by Friday morning. It would continue to move northeastwards and intensify further thereafter,” he said.

On May 22, light to moderate rain is likely at a few places, and rain with thunderstorm and lightning at one or two places in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal. Heavy to very heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places over Theni, Tenkasi, Tirunelveli and Kanniyakumari districts. Heavy rain is likely at isolated places over Virudhunagar, Madurai, Dindigul, Tiruppur, Coimbatore, the Nilgiris and Thoothukudi districts.