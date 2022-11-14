Deportation order for Rajiv Gandhi assassination convicts expected soon, says Tiruchi Collector

November 14, 2022 03:41 pm | Updated 03:41 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Tiruchi Collector M. Pradeep Kumar on Monday said that orders for deporting the four convicts in the Rajiv Gandhi assassination case, currently lodged in the Special Camp at Tiruchi, were expected in 10 days.

Speaking to reporters after inspecting the Special Camp, Mr. Pradeep Kumar, replying to a query as to how long would it take to send the convicts back to their country, said that as per procedure, a communication would be sent from here to the country concerned. The foreign country concerned would verify whether they were citizens of that nation and communicate back. Based on this communication, the deportation would take place, he said, adding that the deportation order was expected in 10 days.

The Collector said arrangements had been made for providing basic amenities separately to the four convicts -- Murugan alias Sriharan, Santhan, Robert Payas and Jayakumar -- housed in the Special Camp after the Supreme Court ordered their release.

Two of the men, Robert Payas and Jayakumar wanted space for walking within the camp, the Collector said, adding that they were told that necessary arrangements would be made for their request.

Replying to a query, he said arrangements had also been made to provide food to the four convicts as sought by them. Answering another query, the Collector said blood relatives and relatives of the convicts could meet them after obtaining due permission.