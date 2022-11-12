Tamil Nadu

Nalini, four other Rajiv Gandhi case convicts walk out of prisons

Nalini Sriharan and her husband V. Sriharan alias Murugan, convicts in the Rajiv Gandhi assassination case, after their release from prison, in Vellore on November 12, 2022.

Nalini Sriharan and her husband V. Sriharan alias Murugan, convicts in the Rajiv Gandhi assassination case, after their release from prison, in Vellore on November 12, 2022. | Photo Credit: PTI

Nalini Sriharan, her husband and three other convicts in the Rajiv Gandhi assassination case were released from Tamil Nadu prisons on Saturday evening.

Immediately after she was released from the special prison for women in Vellore, Nalini went to the Vellore central prison from where her husband V. Sriharan alias Murugan was released and became emotional upon seeing him.

Murugan, along with Santhan, both Sri Lankan nationals, were taken in a police vehicle following their release to the special refugee camp in Tiruchirappalli in the state.

Two other Lankan nationals – Robert Payas and Jayakumar – released from the Puzhal prison here, were taken to the special refugee camp in Tiruchirappalli to be lodged there.

Earlier, another convict who was set free in May earlier, Perarivalan, along with his mother Arputhammal received the duo at the Puzhal prison.


