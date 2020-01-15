Dense fog affects normal life

Dense fog disrupted normal life in several places in Vellore and Tirupattur on Tuesday morning even as the minimum temperature climbed up to 28 degrees Celsius in the evening.

The foggy condition was also prevalent on Chennai-Bengaluru Highway, Ranipet-Chittoor Road, Vellore-Alangayam Road and some places of Vaniyambadi, Jolarpet and Tirupattur. The visibility dropped to 20 metres on Katpadi-Tiruvalam Road, which led a lorry driver to ram his vehicle on a road divider. Two persons were injured.

Visibility was poor in the hilly terrains of Negnamalai, Jawadhu Hills and Amirthi in the morning and the day temperature dipped to 30 degree Celsius. Similar weather conditions are expected to prevail on Wednesday with dense fog in the morning.