Dense fog affects normal life

Dense fog disrupted normal life in several places in Vellore and Tirupattur on Tuesday morning even as the minimum temperature climbed up to 28 degrees Celsius in the evening.
The foggy condition was also prevalent on Chennai-Bengaluru Highway, Ranipet-Chittoor Road, Vellore-Alangayam Road and some places of Vaniyambadi, Jolarpet and Tirupattur. The visibility dropped to 20 metres on Katpadi-Tiruvalam Road, which led a lorry driver to ram his vehicle on a road divider. Two persons were injured.
Visibility was poor in the hilly terrains of Negnamalai, Jawadhu Hills and Amirthi in the morning and the day temperature dipped to 30 degree Celsius. Similar weather conditions are expected to prevail on Wednesday with dense fog in the morning.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.