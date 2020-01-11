Demonstration by retired policemen

Members of Retired Policemen Welfare Association staged a demonstration near the railway junction here on Friday demanding the arrest of culprits involved in the murder of the Special Sub-Inspector, Wilson on Wednesday night.
They took out a procession from the Old Bus Stand on Gandhi Road to the railway junction where they raised slogans demanding immediate arrest of the culprits and enhanced relief to the family of Wilson.
The SSI posted for duty at Padanthalmoodu check post near the Tamil Nadu-Kerala border was shot dead by an unidentified persons on Wednesday night .
