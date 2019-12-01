Demand for skilled labour may touch five lakh, says study

Tamil Nadu will have an incremental skilled labour demand of around 5.34 lakh in the short term during the period of 2019-2021 and 7.99 lakh in the long term during 2022-2025 in various sectors, according to the Skill Gap Assessment and Action Plan report released by Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Saturday.

The overall incremental demand is largely driven by high demand in manufacturing, construction, education and health, allied sectors of agriculture, communication, trade and logistics sector, it added.

Investments crucial

The report said large investments in the manufacturing sector would be the key growth drivers for employment generation.

Sub-sectors such as auto-components, engineering, textiles and apparel, food processing are more labour-intensive, it added.

The report said other sub-sectors such as automobie and electronics would be relatively less labour-intensive resulting in higher demand for highly skilled persons.

With twelve smart cities planned in Tamil Nadu, the construction sector is expected to contribute to the economic growth of the State and provide employment opportunities for many, it added

The report said given the rapid changes in the socio-economic context, the re-validation of the estimates would be required after five years, viz 2024-25.