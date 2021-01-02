Delta farmers seek adequate number of harvesting machines

They want reaping of paddy to be done without hassles

With harvest of samba/thaladi paddy set to begin in the delta region soon, progressive farmers are looking up to the authorities to ensure the availability of harvesting machines in adequate numbers so that the reaping of paddy is done on time without hassles.

Last samba season, hundreds of huge combined harvester machines were pressed into service in the delta districts and the crop was harvested on time. The Agriculture Engineering Department which had moved its own machines from other districts had also encouraged the private parties owning combined harvester machines to divert them to the delta districts.

This timely action ensured the farmers realise their yield before the panicles of samba paddy sprouted. Since a similar situation prevails all over the delta this season also, farmers expect prompt and timely action from the authorities to help them harvest samba paddy in good condition.

Financial support

Meanwhile, the Madukkur farmers producers’ organisation (FPO) has submitted a memorandum to the Thanjavur district administration seeking financial support for purchasing a combined harvester machine for the use of its members and as well as other farmers in Madukkur and Pattukottai region.

Speaking to The Hindu, the president of Madukkur FPO, G.Suresh said that around 160 farmers had enrolled in the organisation as members. Farmers in this region usually went in for a single paddy crop cultivation. Making an investment of around ₹20 to ₹25 lakh on a harvester machine could not be considered an unwise decision considering the demand for this machine in the delta region during the harvesting period starting from mid-December to first fortnight of February in the subsequent year, he said.

Further, of late the farmers in some pockets of rain-fed areas preferred to raise paddy as summer crop by tapping the groundwater potential. Another reason which had influenced the Madukkur FPO to own a harvester machine was the `extra’ charges levied by the private parties. “If we own a harvester, our members and fellow farmers can hire the machine from us at the price fixed by the government,” Mr.Suresh said.

Endorsing his statement that private combined harvester machine service providers did charge an additional amount, G.Srinivasan of Ganapathi Agraharam urged the FPOs making a huge investment in these machines not to hesitate to offer them to the farmers in neighbouring districts through the Agriculture Engineering Department or on their own, if the need arose.