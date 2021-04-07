Tamil Nadu

Death no barrier

For P. Palanichamy, a 65-year-old conservancy worker from Melavasal in Madurai, the death of his wife did not stop him from exercising his right to vote. Mr. Palanichamy lost his wife, P. Kaliammal, on Monday due to age-related ailments. Despite this, he and his family members voted on Tuesday, even before completing Kaliammal’s last rites. “It is my democratic right to vote and I will never fail to perform this duty,” said Mr. Palanichamy.

