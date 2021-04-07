For P. Palanichamy, a 65-year-old conservancy worker from Melavasal in Madurai, the death of his wife did not stop him from exercising his right to vote. Mr. Palanichamy lost his wife, P. Kaliammal, on Monday due to age-related ailments. Despite this, he and his family members voted on Tuesday, even before completing Kaliammal’s last rites. “It is my democratic right to vote and I will never fail to perform this duty,” said Mr. Palanichamy.
Death no barrier
P.A. Narayani
MADURAI,
April 07, 2021 01:27 IST
P.A. Narayani
MADURAI,
April 07, 2021 01:27 IST
Related Articles
Close X
Tamil Nadu Assembly polls | AIADMK seeks action against Udhayanidhi Stalin for sporting symbol resembling DMK’s during voting
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Printable version | Apr 7, 2021 1:28:53 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/death-no-barrier/article34258248.ece
© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.
Next Story