Deadline to upload documents for Teachers Recruitment Board ends

The Teachers Recruitment Board (TRB) will not extend the deadline to upload documents or apply online for vacancies it had advertised.

The TRB allowed candidates to apply till 5 p.m. on Friday. However, following appeals from several candidates who were unable to upload documents such as acquaintance and attendance particulars with the countersignature of the relevant officials, the TRB has said that such candidates may complete the formalities and keep the letters ready. An opportunity to upload the same would be provided at a future date. The particulars will be intimated through SMS and email to the candidates.

Since additional information was sought from candidates with B.Ed qualifications, they would be given time during the first week of December to provide the same. The details of additional information required of them will be intimated through email and SMS, the TRB has said.

So far, 44,767 applications have been registered and as many as 33,128 applicants had submitted all the required documents. The TRB had earlier decided to close the window for applicants at 12 pm on Friday. It subsequently extended the deadline till 5 p.m. of Friday.