GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Dalit student tricked into drinking urine by classmates at T.N. National Law University in Tiruchi

The university has formed a three-member committee to inquire into the incident; the committee’s report is expected on January 18

January 13, 2024 11:30 am | Updated 11:41 am IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Tamil Nadu National Law University (TNNLU) in Tiruchi has initiated an inquiry into a complaint by a 22-year-old Dalit student who was allegedly tricked into drinking urine by his classmates.

According to sources, the incident reportedly took place on January 6, 2024, during a gathering of final-year undergraduate law students within the college premises situated on the Tiruchi - Dindigul National Highway.

A final year Dalit student, hailing from Cuddalore district, was allegedly tricked by two of his classmates, one from a Dalit community and another from an intermediate caste and hailing from Dharmapuri and Ramanathapuram districts, into drinking a soft drink mixed with urine. The student complained to the faculty when he came to know he had been tricked, the next day, sources said.

When contacted, S.M. Balakrishnan, Registrar, TNNLU, said, “Acting on the complaint, the institution has formed an anti-ragging committee with three assistant professors to conduct further inquiries. The committee will submit its report on January 18.”

The institution will take further action based on the findings of the committee, said the Registrar, adding, “If they are found guilty, the University will initiate disciplinary action against them and lodge a complaint with the police.”

Related Topics

university / students / dalits / Caste

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.