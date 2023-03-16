HamberMenu
Dairy farmers’ strike will not affect Aavin milk supply, says Minister S.M. Nasar

The dairy farmers have threatened to go on strike from Friday demanding that Aavin increase its milk procurement price

March 16, 2023 11:55 pm | Updated 11:55 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
The Minister says Aavin is in the process of procuring enough milk to meet the demand. | Photo Credit: PICHUMANI K

With a section of dairy farmers threatening to go on strike from Friday demanding an increase in procurement prices, Minister for Dairy Development S.M. Nasar on Thursday said the Aavin milk supply would not be affected in any manner due to the strike. Speaking to presspersons after holding meetings with various associations, he said Aavin was in the process of procuring enough milk to meet the demand. The Tamil Nadu Milk Producers Welfare Association’s M.G. Rajendran said the present three-tier cooperative system was in danger of collapsing if the procurement prices were not increased. Private milk dairies were paying ₹10 more per litre than what Aavin was paying, he pointed out.

