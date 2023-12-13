Cyclone Michaung | T.N. government decides to adopt two modes of relief payment for affected residents

December 13, 2023 04:15 pm | Updated 04:18 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Tamil Nadu government, which has decided to give cash relief of ₹6,000 each to families in Chennai and parts of three neighbouring districts that were hit by Cyclone Michaung, has released a government order indicating that it would adopt two modes of payment: cash payments and direct benefit transfer (DBT) through banks, to prospective beneficiaries.

Cash payments will be made to those whose livelihoods were affected on account of the cyclone and for those who lost their belongings due to inundation for more than two days. The other mode will cover employees of the Central, State and public sector enterprises, and income tax assessees and sugar-drawing ration cards. This category of persons, in the event of having suffered losses on account of the cyclone, can get application forms from their respective fair price shops and furnish their bank details. After a scrutiny, the payment will be made to them.

A government order issued on Tuesday, December 12, 2023 states that apart from the entire limits of the Greater Chennai Corporation, six taluks of Tiruvallur district; three taluks and three villages in Thiruporur taluk of Chengalpattu district and Kundarathur taluk and three villages in Sriperumpudur taluk will be covered.

A senior government official said that the distribution of tokens will begin on Thursday, December 14, 2023 and this is meant for those who are going to get cash relief.