Cycle rally marks Fit India Mission in Tirupattur

A cycle rally marking the beginning of Fit India Mission in the district was launched in Tirupattur on Saturday.

Around 150 persons, including women, anganwadi workers, schoolchildren and college students, took part in the event along designated routes of the town, to spread the message, ‘If body is fit, then you would be mentally fit.’

Tirupattur Collector, M.P. Sivanarul flagged off the rally and joined the children in the rally.

“The Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports Development has ordered that events and awareness programme should be organised to ensure fitness of students and others. The programme was envisaged as an important component in developing a ‘Healthy India for the Future’. As part of the programme, Fit India Cycle rally was organised at Adhiyur in Kandili block of Tirupattur,” Mr. Sivanarul said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the Fit India Movement at a ceremony in New Delhi on the occasion of the National Sports Day in August 2019 and urged the people of the country to make fitness their lifestyle.

Launching the people’s movement on the birth anniversary of Major Dhyan Chand, Mr. Modi said the ‘Fit India Movement’ should become a national goal. Though the movement was started by the government, it is the people who must make it a success.