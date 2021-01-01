Cuddalore police say more crime detected in 2020 compared to 2019

The number of road accidents too, decreased in 2020 compared to 2019, the police said

The Cuddalore district police have registered an increase in their crime detection rate in 2020 when compared with the previous year.

While in 2020, the district police closed the year with figures of 86 % detection and 65% recovery, in 2019 it was 79% and 67% respectively.

Superintendent of Police M. Sree Abhinav said that there was a noticeable dip in road accidents thanks to the strict enforcement of road rules and booking of traffic violators. The number of fatal road accidents came down from 423 in 2019 to 302 in 2020. The number of cases booked under the Motor Vehicles Act increased from 4,19,969 to 8,82,282. The cases included triple driving, drunken driving and rash driving.

Mr. Abhinav said that as many as 130 habitual offenders and history-sheeters were detained under the Goondas Act as against 113 last year. As many as 1141 habitual offenders have signed bonds under sections 109 and 110 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) as security for good behaviour. The district police also arrested 10 persons for breach of peace during the bond period.

The police recovered stolen property worth ₹1.53 crore in 2020.