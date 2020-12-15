CPI(M) leader condemns police action on protesters

People will teach the AIADMK government an apt lesson, says Balakrishnan

CPI(M) State secretary K. Balakrishnan condemned the police action against those who protested across the State on Monday before the District Collectorate backing the farmers in Delhi.

In a statement, he alleged that police had attacked farmers and women who participated in the protest and arrested them.

In Dindigul, former MLA K. Balabharathi and others were attacked and kept in a marriage hall, Mr. Balakrishnan alleged. He also warned that people will teach an apt lesson to the Edappadi Palaniswami-led government “which is treating farmers like anti-social elements through police action”.

Medical fee hike

Meanwhile, Mr. Balakrishnan has appealed to Mr. Palaniswami to direct the Rajah Muthiah Medical College in Annamalai University to collect fees similar to that of other government medical colleges.

In his letter, he pointed out that Rajah Muthiah Medical College is asking students to pay fees of ₹5.44 lakh for MBBS courses and ₹3.45 lakh for BDS courses and alleged that they are not allowing students to attend classes if they don’t pay the fees. He said this had caused stress among students and parents and the higher fees had been fixed when a case was pending before the apex court on the issue.

He urged the Chief Minister to intervene and ensure that the college does not force students to pay higher fees.

Mr. Balakrishnan also demanded that the college be brought under the purview of the Health Department. It should be converted into a government medical college and hospital.