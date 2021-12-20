CPI(M) flays police action on Foxconn workers

‘They manhandled the protestors‘

CPI(M) state secretary K. Balakrishnan strongly condemned the police action against women workers and office-bearers of Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU), Tamil Nadu, who protested near Foxconn plant in Sriperumbudur.

In a statement issued on Sunday, he said after getting information about the protest, the CITU office-bearers led by E. Muthukumar went to the spot and supported the protesting workers.

A section of workers was protesting at Oragadam later and the CITU representatives went there. The police had manhandled them and booked cases. He urged the government to take action against the Chengalpattu SP and release all those arrested.