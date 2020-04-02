COVID19: Railways to manufacture personal protective garments

After converting coaches into isolation/quarantine facilities, the Indian Railways has now decided to manufacture Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) garments for medical professionals, service personnel and other caregivers involved in battling the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a note to all Principal Chief Mechanical Engineers of Zonal Railways and Production Units, the Railway Board said there was a huge requirement for PPE garments in the country and the production/maintenance infrastructure of railways could be used for production of this equipment.

The Jagadhari Workshop in Northern Railway had already developed a sample PPE garment which was in the process of being approved by the appropriate authority. The PPE should be made conforming to the approved design for the sake of standardisation.

Asking engineers to consult the Jagadhari Workshop staff on the quality of material, the board said absolute cleanliness should be maintained for the manufacture of the PPE and staff involved in the process should wear the garment to prevent cross contamination.

The goal was to produce three sets per sewing machine in one hour for 15 days across the network establishments of the Indian Railways