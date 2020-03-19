COVID-19: Schools, teachers demand Tamil Nadu postpone exams

With the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (ICSE) postponing all examinations till March 31 because of the COVID-19 situation, a number of associations have demanded that the School Education Department in Tamil Nadu follow suit.

While public examinations for class 11 and class 12 are under-way, examinations for class 10 commence on March 27. Classes 11 12 have two exams left.

P.K. Ilamaran, president, Tamil Nadu Teachers’ Association, said that in the worst case scenario, the government could allow just the class 12 examinations to finish, since delaying them will have repercussions on college admissions. “There is no reason why children of other classes should be put to risk,” he said.

Neelan Arasu, coordinator, Tamil Nadu Private Schools’ Association, said that it is not just the number of children we have to factor in, but their families, school staff, and transportation. “When the children come for examinations, it will be nearly impossible to provide hand sanitisers or other such necessary amenities for all of them,” he said.

Highlighting similar demands, P. Patrick Raymond, general secretary, Tamil Nadu Graduate Teachers’ Federation, said that if class 12 examinations have to be continued, adequate precautions must be taken for the well-being of the students in all examination centres. “They should be allowed to use handkerchiefs in the examination halls or the government must provide tissue paper. Adequate distance should be maintained between the students in the examination halls,” he said.

Mr. Neelan Arasu said that private schools have also appealed to the State government to declare that annual exams were not necessary for all other classes this year.

A senior official from the School Education Department said that the possibility of postponing the examinations was being discussed.