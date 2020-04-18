COVID-19 lockdown: Tamil Nadu expands expert committee to strategise way forward

The State government has expanded the Expert Committee which is to formulate guidelines for a phased exit from the regulations imposed during the COVID-19 lockdown, by including three more members in the panel.

The new members of the Expert Committee are the Commissioner of Revenue Administration, Director of the National Institute of Epidemiology (Indian Council of Medical Research) and a representative of the Tamil Nadu Small and Tiny Industries Association (TANSTIA).

With the inclusion of these three members, the Expert Committee headed by Finance Secretary S. Krishnan, now has 21 members. The panel is expected to submit its report to the government on April 20.